Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Makes New $180,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 557.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 207,493 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.0% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 530,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 190,516 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,222,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,703,486. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

