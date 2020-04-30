Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 57 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,092,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

