Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 117.99% and a net margin of 26.59%.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 51,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.17. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $226.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LXRX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.