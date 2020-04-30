Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,235 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 259,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 92,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,390,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. 1,564,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

