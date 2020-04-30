Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

