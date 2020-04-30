Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Linde by 20.8% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Linde by 146.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Linde by 47.3% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Linde by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.59.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,083. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.14. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

