Line (NYSE:LN) Announces Earnings Results

Line (NYSE:LN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Line had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE LN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 19,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,490. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. Line has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

