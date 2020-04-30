Line (NYSE:LN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Line (NYSE:LN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 16.97%.

NYSE:LN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 19,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,490. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.87. Line has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

