Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.26

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

LYV traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,983,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,659. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.62 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $138,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

