LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Up 8.6%

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $38.09, 943,799 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 786,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

