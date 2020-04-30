Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.60. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 5,950,674 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,326,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,889,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,243,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 898,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.