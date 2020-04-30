Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Down 16.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) shares fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 238,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 248,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.11 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

