Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.81

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 830300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -390.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Luminex by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Luminex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

