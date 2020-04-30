Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) shares rose 18.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.35, approximately 308,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 172,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Lydall by 23.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 21.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

