Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) shares rose 18.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.35, approximately 308,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 172,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Lydall by 23.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lydall by 21.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
