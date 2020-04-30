Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Short Interest Up 12.9% in April

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 27,050,000 shares. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of Macerich stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,458,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,711. The firm has a market cap of $952.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Macerich has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.64%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 360,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 210,365 shares of company stock worth $2,211,330. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA increased its stake in Macerich by 1,242.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 227,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 455.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 174,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 259,643 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Macerich by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $1,771,000.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

