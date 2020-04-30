MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $129-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.61 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.23 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. 1,081,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.98. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.86.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.
