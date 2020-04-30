Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Up 8.6%

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.15, 543,603 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 513,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MX. ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $402.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
