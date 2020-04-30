Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Up 8.6%

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.15, 543,603 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 513,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MX. ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $402.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 47.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

