Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 9%

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares shot up 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.48, 3,775,766 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,191% from the average session volume of 292,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 296.54%.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.