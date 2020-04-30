MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $15.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess has a one year low of $274.56 and a one year high of $463.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $363.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.86.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

