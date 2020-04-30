Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $8.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.99. 7,365,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

