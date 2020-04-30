Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $157.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 920,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,124,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,119,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 65,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,246,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,548,000 after buying an additional 62,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $7,075,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

