Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.4% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $19.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.69. 8,499,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,530. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

