Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $187.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,452,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,379. The company has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.91. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.