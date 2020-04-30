Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.2% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

MCD traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.82. 3,452,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,379. The stock has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.91.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

