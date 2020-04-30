MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Up 41.5%

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares were up 41.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.50, approximately 544,428 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 168,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.98 million during the quarter.

In other MDC Partners news, insider David Corwin Ross purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky acquired 21,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,274.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 139,200 shares of company stock valued at $203,818. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MDC Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MDC Partners by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 245,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.