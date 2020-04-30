Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.33. 876,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20. Medpace has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

