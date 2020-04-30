Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,392,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.