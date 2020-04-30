Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.95

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.95 and last traded at $124.89, with a volume of 2008400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLNX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SP Angel upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $240,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

