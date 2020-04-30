Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.12-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $785.62 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.12-$2.16 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

MRCY traded up $7.80 on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. 829,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,850. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,124.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,428,625 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

