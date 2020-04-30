Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million.

Meridian Bank stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. Meridian Bank has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

Several brokerages have commented on MRBK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

