Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 688,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $925,953.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,988.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

