Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $10.07

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $10.07. Mesoblast shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 84,119 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 337.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast limited will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $10,440,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

