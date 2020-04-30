Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 10%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $49.83, 35,600,384 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 27,133,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after acquiring an additional 879,482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

