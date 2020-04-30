Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 10%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $49.83, 35,600,384 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 27,133,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after acquiring an additional 879,482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.