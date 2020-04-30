Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 27.1%

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price traded up 27.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, 20,251,529 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 581% from the average session volume of 2,974,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Microvision worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

