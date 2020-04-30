Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 15.91%.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPB shares. ValuEngine lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,056 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,299 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $56,302.51. Insiders bought 15,873 shares of company stock worth $345,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

