Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $109.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

