MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.59. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.64.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of MIND C.T.I. at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNDO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.