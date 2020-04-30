Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lessened by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,772,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,683. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

