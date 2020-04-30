Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)’s stock price rose 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55, approximately 1,100,475 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 752,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

MR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montage Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Montage Resources in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $174.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montage Resources Corp will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Montage Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Montage Resources by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Montage Resources by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Montage Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Montage Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

