Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $7.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,092,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,500. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

