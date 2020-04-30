Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.4% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAL traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. 81,121,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,875,832. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

