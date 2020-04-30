Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.79.

Shares of WMT traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.60. 14,852,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,425,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.46. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $363.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

