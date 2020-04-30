Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 175,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. 5,230,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,090. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

