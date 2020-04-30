Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $6.30 on Wednesday, hitting $135.41. The company had a trading volume of 50,304,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,922,367. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

