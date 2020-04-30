Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) has been trending negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a news impact score of -2.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,738. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,827. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

