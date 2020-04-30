MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.31 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of MRC stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. 3,692,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,500. The company has a market capitalization of $328.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 2.35. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

In other news, CAO Elton Ray Bond purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H B. Wehrle III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

