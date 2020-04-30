MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.31 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.
Shares of MRC stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. 3,692,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,500. The company has a market capitalization of $328.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 2.35. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.
In other news, CAO Elton Ray Bond purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H B. Wehrle III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.