Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEU. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,821. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $36.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17.

