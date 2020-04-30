Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,181 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after buying an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.84. 2,641,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,322. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.