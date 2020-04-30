Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 3,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth about $378,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.36. 810,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,640. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Allegion announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

