Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,716,000 after purchasing an additional 263,525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 432,869 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $163.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

